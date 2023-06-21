Australia take lead in Ashes series, beat England by two wickets in first Test

Birmingham, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in the first Test match of the Ashes series played at Edgbaston. With this win, Australia has taken a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series. By the way, Usman Khawaja, who performed brilliantly in the match, has been selected as the man of the match. Who scored 141 runs in the first innings and 65 runs in the second innings. But the special thing is that Khawaja faced a total of 518 balls in his innings.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon shared a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket for the English team, who had talked about surprising Australia through baseball cricket. On the basis of the innings of captain Pat Cummins (44 not out), Australia snatched victory from the mouth of England. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets. Australia needed a target of 281 runs in the fourth innings of the match. At one time the visiting team was in danger of defeat but Cummins and Lian shared an unbeaten 55-run partnership to win the team.

Let us tell you that while playing baseball cricket, England had declared their innings by scoring 393 runs for 8 wickets on the very first day of the match. In response to which Australia got all out for 386 runs in the first innings. In this way, England got a lead of 7 runs in the first innings. Then the Australian bowlers bundled out England’s second innings for 273 and made the match exciting.

Chasing the target of 281 runs from England, Australia got off to a very poor start. His three wickets fell in the last session of the fourth day itself. Meanwhile, rain also played spoilsport and some time towards the end of the fourth day was wasted. Not only this, the first session of the fifth day was washed away due to rain. In the second session, Australia started their campaign playing ahead of 107 runs. Then Usman Khawaja scored 34 runs and Scott Boland was engaged in handling the faltering innings by scoring 13 runs. Australia got the first blow on the last day in the form of Scott Boland. Boland got out after scoring 20 runs. After Boland, Travis Head also went on to score 16 runs.

Five wickets away from victory, England’s bowlers threw their full force and did not allow Cameron Green and Alex Carey to last long. Green got out after scoring 28 runs. Usman Khawaja, who was playing at one end of the crease, was bowled by Ben Stokes and gave a big blow to Australia. Khawaja scored 65 runs. After Khawaja, Carey also returned to the pavilion after scoring 20 runs. At one time Australia had lost 8 wickets for 227 runs. Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon then took the lead and shared an unbroken 55-run partnership in the next 12 overs to snatch victory from England’s mouth.

what is baseball

The word baseball is an invention of the English cricket team. England Test coach Brendon McCullum’s nickname is Bazz and his strategy has been called Bazzball. Although the word is used to mean aggression. That is, aggressive batting is called baseball in the process of speeding up the stoppage game of Test cricket.