Australia will provide drones to Ukraine as part of a $33 million aid package. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, the TV channel reports. ABC.

“The federal government will transfer “unmanned aerial systems” to the defense of Ukraine as part of a $33 million package,” the statement said.

According to the newspaper The Guardian, we are talking about unarmed drones that can be used to track the movement of troops.

On January 30, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastian Lecornu, announced that France and Australia had agreed on the joint production of shells for their delivery to Ukraine. Lecornu added that these shells will be produced as part of an industry partnership between the two countries.

Prior to this, on January 18, the Australian Department of Defense announced that the country would send 70 of its troops to the UK to participate in the education and training program for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stressed that the army intends to continue to support Ukraine in the future.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia perceives the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine as the participation of NATO countries in the conflict against the Russian Federation.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

