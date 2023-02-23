February 23, 2023, 18:42 – BLiTZ – News

A coalition of Western states decided to start a fight with the Russian Federation in Ukraine, hoping to win with their own might. Their goal is to turn Russia into a third world country that will not have independence. US Army General Mark Milley said that Moscow lost strategically, operationally and tactically.

However, not everyone agrees with his opinion, and even those who do do not believe that this can bring advantages to Western states. This information follows from the publication of the publication “Military Review”, which refers to the statements of the Australian observer Paul Dibb.

new code123

According to him, if the collective West continues to build up military support for Ukraine, this will provide an opportunity to transfer the conflict to Russian territory, as well as provoke the disintegration of the power, but the risks associated with the “threat” to Russia will still exist.

In addition, the isolation and disaggregation of the Russian Federation will make it more, not less, dangerous. A number of foreign experts want not just a victory over the Russian Federation, but the complete dismantling of the country, which is based on the unconditional confidence of the collective West in their own victory, and only the possibility of a nuclear war can overshadow their dreams.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the inevitability of a conflict in Ukraine.

According to the Belarusian leader, “the consequences would have been more severe” if Russia had not launched a special operation to preempt the actions of Ukraine and the West. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.