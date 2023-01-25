Australian High Commission celebrates women in sports at Australia Day event 2023

The Australian High Commission celebrated the achievements of women in sports at an event marking Australia Day at the Australian High Commission on 24 January.

Leading Bangladeshi sportswomen in badminton, swimming, shooting, weightlifting and archery, as well as members of the BKSP women’s team, attended. The Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer, recognized their achievements. He said, “We celebrate their achievements as champions of women’s empowerment, and role models for millions of women and girls across Bangladesh.”

The High Commissioner described Australia Day as an occasion on which to celebrate modern, multicultural Australia. At the same time, it was a day on which to interrogate and reflect upon the country’s 60,000-year-old history and to acknowledge indigenous Australians’ fundamental place in Australia’s story.

The Minister of Education, Dr Dipu Moni MP, was Chief Guest. The event was attended by ministers, members of parliament, members of the diplomatic community, senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces, senior officials from the Bangladesh Government and by business, development, humanitarian, political and civil leaders, and the media.

