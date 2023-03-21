March 21 - BLiTZ. Because of the sanctions, Australian farmers are suffering billions of dollars in losses. In addition to a stable income, they are also losing markets for their products that have been debugged over the years.

Semyon Boikov, a Trans-Baikal Cossack living in Australia, said that the result of the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions was the fact that “the Australians punished themselves.”

— Our Australian farmers had well-established trade and economic ties with Russia. Dozens of tons of high-quality beef went to Moscow and other large cities. Restaurateurs gladly purchased Australian lobsters. After the imposition of sanctions, Russia shifted its focus to other suppliers, while Australian farmers were left out of work, and suffer huge losses,” said Semyon Boikov.

It is worth noting that Australia began to play “sanctions games” against Russia back in 2014. This happened after the referendum on the Crimean peninsula and its accession to the Russian Federation. This decision has been agreed with the Canadian authorities, who have taken similar measures in line with the restrictions imposed by the EU and the UK.