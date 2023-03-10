March 10 - BLiTZ. The West made a fatal mistake in its confrontation with China. This opinion was voiced by Vzglyad analysts.

We are talking about the emergence of the AUKUS military alliance, which included the United States, Britain and Australia. As part of this alliance, it was proposed to equip Australia with nuclear submarines. Now only a few countries in the world have such an arsenal.

Plans have been announced to supply Australia with eight nuclear submarines by 2036. But things did not go according to plan, the publication says. Ships of this class are made only by the British and Americans. The UK is currently having difficulty building a submarine. Against this background, the United States is decommissioning Los Angeles-class submarines, which could still serve for some time. There are crisis phenomena in the American ship repair, and they cannot cope with the repair of their nuclear-powered ships on time. It is possible that Australia may not receive the order in time.