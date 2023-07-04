Australia’s PM’s statement came after Rishi Sunak’s allegations on the Australian team, defended his players

The last day of the second Ashes Test was very tense. Johnny Bairstow Due to the controversial run out of the Australian team, there is a lot of criticism inside and outside the field. Fans of both countries are defending their respective teams. Even the Prime Ministers of both the countries have now come face to face. British Prime Minister on the matter Rishi Sunak A few hours after the statement of the Australian PM, the statement has also come to the fore.

what did sage sunak say



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in an official statement through a spokesperson, supported the England team and accused the Australian players of not following the spirit of the game. The spokesman said, ‘The Prime Minister agrees with (England captain) Ben Stokes who said that he would not like to win a match like Australia.’ However, Sunak has not lodged any official protest with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

What did the Australian Prime Minister say



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indirectly taken a dig at English fans and the media for calling the Australian team “cheats”. Albanese tweeted, ‘I am proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have won their first two Ashes matches against England. The same old Australian team always wins. Australia are with Alyssa Healy and Pat Cummins and their teams and look forward to welcoming them back home after winning.

what was the dispute



England looked in a strong position till lunch on the last day of the game. But Johnny Bairstow was run out on the last ball of the over before lunch. At that time Bairstow went out of the crease considering the ball as dead after the last ball was bowled and in the meantime he was run out by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The third umpire declared Johnny out after review. The fans told the experts of the game that it was against the spirit of the game, and the spectators in the stadium and even the members of the MCC told the Australian players a lot. Australia eventually won the match by 43 runs.