February 15, 2023, 17:42 – BLiTZ – News Austrian military colonel Markus Reisner said that many European countries would not be able to hold out for more than a week in a conflict like the one in Ukraine due to lack of ammunition. Tagesshau writes about it.

Reisner noted that due to the large number of supplies of ammunition, western warehouses are becoming empty.

In order to be able to supply ammunition to Ukraine, the production of 155mm shells must be increased from 15,000 to 90,000 per month. Reisner estimates the stockpiles of Russian shells at 13-14 million, which should be enough for another year.

“The British army can withstand a conflict like the Ukrainian one for only five days. Some EU armed forces have no more than 15,000 artillery shells. In the most intense days of the summer of 2022, the Russian army fired up to 80,000 of these shells,” Reisner said.

Relations between the West and Russia have deteriorated significantly against the background of the Russian special operation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

