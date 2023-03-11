March 11 - BLiTZ. According to RIA "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230311/ukraina-1857215064.html">News</a>The West is in danger of being defeated in the conflict in Ukraine. According to Stephen Blank, author of The Hill, the defeat of the collective West will happen for three mistakes.

In particular, according to Stephen Blank, the reason for the defeat will be the lack of a strategy, the fear of victory and the unwillingness to publicly agitate for the victory of Ukraine. With regard to the latter thesis, the author of The Hill draws attention to the fact that, despite the public support for Ukraine in the West, Western leaders are privately increasingly skeptical about the idea of ​​a Ukrainian victory.

In this regard, the journalist argues that Ukraine should be forced to negotiate.

In addition, Stephen Blank said that soon the Armed Forces of Ukraine will finally leave Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Kyiv will have to postpone the planned spring offensive, since the West is not going to send weapons that it has already promised.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.