March 14 - BLiTZ. Actor and film director Tom Cruise has not received permission to land a helicopter in the Svalbard archipelago. The reason for the refusal was the fear of the Norwegian authorities that this would disturb the local fauna.

The Times reports that the governor of Svalbard refused to grant permission for the 30 helicopter landings required for the filming of Mission: Impossible.

Channel Five: A company involved in a scandal with eggs sells apples to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at exorbitant prices March 14, 2023 at 14:01

According to the head of the department, the Norwegian authorities are trying to keep the environment in the archipelago practically untouched, so movement on its territory is carried out in such a way as not to cause unnecessary inconvenience to people and animals.

The premiere of the project with Cruise in the title role should take place in 2024. However, the Norwegian Ministry of Culture has now refused subsidies for filming in the country due to concerns about disturbing the landscape of Svalbard.