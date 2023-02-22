Auto expert assessed the quality of Iranian cars preparing for certification in Russia

The main disadvantages of Iranian cars, which are unlikely to be able to compete even with Chinese brands, may be the quality of finishing materials, driving characteristics, electronics, and so on. Autoexpert Alexei Aksenov announced this on Wednesday, February 22.

“The first thing that catches your eye is the low quality of plastic, some parts and electronics – I’m not sure that there will be that rich set of assistants that we are used to even on budget Korean models,” the auto expert said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

According to him, this is not the first attempt by Iranian companies to enter the Russian market.

“Now the development, of course, is underway and, perhaps, the cars will even meet modern requirements and standards, but I’m not sure that they can become a worthy replacement for Korean models. The Chinese, at the same time, have developed and are developing very quickly and can even compete with some Japanese, ”said Aksenov.

He added that the Iranian car market is not designed for export, so it is difficult to say whether the country’s companies will be able to fit into the Russian market.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade spokesman Omid Ghalibaf said cars from Iranian companies Saipa and Iran Khodro, which intend to ship their cars to Russia, are now undergoing certification.

It has not yet been specified whether Iranian cars will be sent to Russia directly or through Belarus. According to Ghalibaf, this issue depends on Western sanctions.360“.

At the same time, the Saipa concern has not yet entered into contracts with the Russian side, but only sent one of its cars to Russia as a sample for certification.

On February 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that it is still impossible to deliver Iranian cars to Russia, since they have not passed mandatory certification.

On February 9, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexei Dedov announced that the Iranian auto concern Iran Khodro intends to supply 2,000 cars to Russia, and the Saipa company – more than 20,000 cars a year. The diplomat clarified that the issues related to the certification of Iranian cars in Russia and the formation of a dealer network have not yet been finally resolved. All these moments can shift the start date for deliveries of cars to the Russian Federation.

In 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov reported that Iranian automakers were actively interested in promoting their cars on the Russian car market.