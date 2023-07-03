‘Auto rickshaw government in Maharashtra’, Bhupesh Baghel made a big prediction about Eknath Shinde

ncp leader Ajit Pawar The statement of the Congress has come to the fore on K joining the NDA and becoming the Deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde government of Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at Eknath Shinde’s triple engine statement and said, Maharashtra has formed a government with auto rickshaws.

Bhupesh Baghel made a big prediction about Eknath Shinde

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has also made a big prediction regarding Eknath Shinde. Reacting to Ajit Pawar joining the NDA, Baghel said, first Shiv Sena was broken in Maharashtra and now NCP. Earlier there was a double engine government, now it has become a triple engine government. This government has not become an auto rickshaw, with three wheels. I saw that both Fadnavis and Pawar are sitting on one side smiling while taking oath and Shinde is sitting on the other side whose face is lowered. Today’s incident is indicating the events to happen in the coming time. Sharad Pawar has not opened his cards yet.

Ajit Pawar’s rebellion has no effect on Congress: Congress

Ajit Pawar On the rebellion, Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, it will not affect the Congress. There is no question in this. We are still in opposition. We had an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the NCP. The alliance with the Uddhav group is still going on. As far as Sharad Pawar’s party NCP is concerned, the decision has to be taken by Sharad Pawar. How many people are left in his party. Chavan said, Sharad Pawar saheb said that this is a storm within his party.

#WATCH First Shiv Sena was broken in Maharashtra and now NCP. Earlier there was a double engine government, now it has become a triple engine government. This government has not become an auto rickshaw, with three wheels. I saw that both Fadnavis and Pawar are sitting on one side smiling while taking oath and Shinde is sitting on the other side whose face… pic.twitter.com/Vv0BKlmmSi

Ajit Pawar joins Shinde government with supporting MLAs, becomes deputy CM

There was an earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra when Ajit Pawar along with his 17 MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM, while 8 other NCP MLAs took oath as ministers. After joining Shinde government, Ajit Pawar has claimed that NCP has 40 MLAs and 6 MLCs in his support. Rebelling against his uncle Sharad Pawar, he has also staked his claim on the party and election symbol.