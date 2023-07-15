auto toto illegal parking on deoghar chakai mod road traffic police not serious in getting rid of jam jbj

Deoghar News: In normal days, there is illegal parking of autos and totos on the roads of Chakai Mod, people are not able to get rid of the problem even in Shravani fair. Police personnel have also been deputed at Chakai Mor for the fair, but they seem helpless in front of the arbitrariness of auto and toto drivers. Apart from the Deoghar-Chakai main road, the Chakai turn connects the Jasidih market. In the traffic plan for the Shravani fair, there is a ban on the entry of auto-totos through the market. These vehicles have to go to the new circulating area via Chakai Modh, Hanuman Nagar and from there passengers have to be picked up. But, along with Jasidih market, the entrance of the station has openly become a stop for auto-toto. Due to this, there is a continuous jam, due to which other drivers and passengers have to face a lot of trouble. The traffic police is also not showing seriousness in stopping illegal parking at Chakai Mor and getting rid of the problem of jam.