Autochange: in Russia they want to establish a mass recovery of used spare parts

A proposal to create an industry for the restoration and use of used auto parts is being prepared in the State Duma. Izvestia has a draft letter addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The document states: if this is not done, then in the conditions of sanctions this may become one of the reasons for the mass failure of the car. One of the main proposals is to regulate the procedure for recycling cars with the reuse of components and to oblige investors who create auto production in Russia to also engage in the restoration of parts. The market has been warned of the risks to road safety. Experts are sure that the creation of the industry and control will minimize them.

Used as new

Deputies of four committees of the State Duma will apply to the Cabinet of Ministers with the initiative to create an industry of mass restoration and use of used auto parts. Izvestia has a prepared letter with such proposals addressed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, confirmed that it is planned to apply to the Cabinet of Ministers with such an initiative. Most likely, he will be sent next week, the deputy added.

The document emphasizes that such an industry is practically absent in Russia, and in the face of severe economic sanctions, this can become one of the main reasons for the mass failure of cars.

Photo: TASS/Alexander Ryumin

In many foreign countries, for example, in the EU, USA, China, Turkey and South Africa, the sector of refurbishment and use of used spare parts is widely developed and supported by the state. The turnover of such parts for auto repair is up to 50% of the market. Moreover, the state interest is associated with savings in production – the repair of components is up to 50% cheaper than the production of new components, and energy consumption is up to 60% lower.

Among the main initiatives of the deputies: – to adopt legislation on the procedure for recycling cars with the reuse of spare parts; – to oblige national and foreign car manufacturers in Russia to also engage in the restoration of components; – to introduce a procedure for marking such parts; – to form requirements for enterprises for the restoration of spare parts; – to oblige automakers to disclose service and technical documentation for cars; – to involve SMEs in such production and provide economic and tax benefits for them; – to create a center that will unite second-hand parts remanufacturers and service stations.

Chairman of the Duma Committee on Industry Vladimir Gutenev said that the initiative to restore components has been “at least a year old”, but it has retained its relevance. The topic will be discussed again at the next meetings of the expert council under the committee on the auto component base, he added. Anatoly Aksakov supported the proposal to establish internal production of spare parts, repair components and reuse them. The head of the transport committee, Yevgeny Moskvichev, declined to comment.

Photo: TASS/URA.RU/Anna Mayorova

Izvestia also sent inquiries to the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Rostransnadzor, Rosstandart and the Central Bank.

Pros and cons

The Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA) supported the proposals of the deputies. The creation of a production facility for the restoration of used spare parts will significantly reduce the dependence of the Russian industry on the supply of parts from abroad, emphasized Evgeny Ufimtsev, President of the RSA. He added: otherwise, the difficulties with repairs could affect millions of trucks and almost 1 million buses. And the supply of goods to the regions depends on them. Ordinary car owners are also experiencing difficulties now – against the backdrop of a shortage of components, the share of repairs under OSAGO in the last months of 2022 decreased to 5%.

The government and transport ministry have already received requests for assistance from large bus fleets and carriers that use foreign vehicles, an insurance market source said. He explained: for them, finding parts is even more difficult than for passenger cars.

Photo: TASS/Alexander Ryumin

Alexey Podshchekoldin, vice-president of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association, noted that not all parts can be reused, even after refurbishment.

– For example, the installation of a used body part does not pose any technical danger. But used pads, hoses cannot be installed. A car is a dangerous vehicle. There should be a list of parts that should generally be banned from reusing them,” says Alexey Podshchekoldin.

He stressed that Western automakers will definitely not share their technical documentation – they spend huge amounts of money on these developments.

The founder and main shareholder of the Kaliningrad Avtotor (before the SVO, Kia, Hyundai and BMW were produced at the plant) Vladimir Shcherbakov conceptually supported the proposal of the deputies. The country needs to master the overhaul of engines in order to avoid filling the market with counterfeit goods, the speaker noted. But the issue of transferring these functions to small service stations (SRT) needs to be carefully evaluated.

“These are complex, subtle technologies that require high precision parameters. We have a huge number of service stations in our country, including branded foreign brands. But they can’t do major repairs. There you can only sort out the engine with the replacement of a failed part. Service stations cannot guarantee safety,” said Vladimir Shcherbakov.

Izvestia asked automakers if they support the mass use of used spare parts. Questions raise the reliability of such components and the manufacturability of their manufacture – all this can affect the safety of cars, the representative of AvtoVAZ believes.

A source at another Russian manufacturer added that the restoration of used parts is a one-time measure to keep the fleets running, and only for those parts that are no longer imported into Russia. But in a situation of limited finances, it is rational to invest in something that will work for the future and pay off, and not in point solutions.

Photo: TASS/Sergey Konkov

The problem of shortage of components for cars is really serious now, said Alexei Bredikhin, director of the ACRA group of ratings of financial institutions. The Bank of Russia has previously opposed the use of used spare parts for OSAGO repairs due to a possible threat to traffic safety. However, the creation of a special industry for the restoration of parts can significantly reduce these risks, the expert believes. However, the establishment of production will take at least a year, Alexei Bredikhin estimated.

The idea of ​​restoring units for cars is viable, the whole question is in its implementation, says Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant on the automotive industry. But, according to him, the mechanism is primarily suitable for repairs of light commercial (LCV) and freight vehicles, and not cars.