Avalanche events near the volcano in Kamchatka canceled

In Kamchatka, in the area of ​​the Vilyuchinsky volcano, they will not carry out a warning descent of avalanches. The event was canceled due to reduced visibility.

According to the head of the Kamchatka avalanche center Vladimir Khurtin, who cites IA KamchatkaMedia, specialists of the institution carried out additional monitoring of the situation in the upper reaches of the Paratunka River and decided to cancel the warning descent of snow masses scheduled for February 21.

According to the Kamchatka Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, moderate snow is expected near the volcano, which will reduce visibility. This, in turn, is contrary to safety regulations.

In addition, the center noted that relatively light precipitation in the past few days, snow settling, low temperatures and wind contributed to the fact that the snow stabilized on the slopes of the volcano. This makes carrying out a precautionary descent in the near future impractical.

Earlier, on February 21, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory warned that in the mountains in Sochi, the danger of avalanches is present at an altitude above 500 m above sea level. A storm warning has been issued. It will be valid until 18:00 on February 24.