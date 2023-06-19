AVC Women’s Challenger Volleyball Tournament: India beat Australia in the first match

New Delhi, 19 June (Hindustan Times). The Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Australia 3-1 (13-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14) in their opening match of the ongoing 4th AVC Women’s Challenger in Indonesia. This tournament will run till June 25.

Twelve teams are participating in this tournament, which have been divided into four groups of three each. The Indian team is included in Group C along with Australia and Kazakhstan. Indonesia, Macau and Philippines are the teams in Group A. Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and Iran are in Group B, while Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Vietnam are in Group D.

After the preliminary stage, the top two teams from Groups A and C will face each other while the top two teams from Groups B and D will face each other in the second stage.

The Indian team participating in the tournament is as follows-

R. Awasthi, Hemlata, Surya S., KS Jini, Nirmal (Captain), Chetna Vala, Johnson Jinsi, KP Anushree, Ashwani K, Shilpa RS, Angel Joseph, Ananya Das, S. Shalini, Saranya N.S.