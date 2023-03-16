Avgi: Police use gas to disperse peaceful demonstration in Athens

March 16 - BLiTZ. According to information published in the opposition newspaper Avgi, Athens police dispersed a peaceful demonstration in the city center with tear gas and stun grenades. Writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230316/protesty-1858343245.html">RIA News"</a>.

The protests began in connection with the collision of two trains, which killed 57 people. The next rally took place on March 16. At the end of the procession, clashes began with representatives of law enforcement agencies.

As the author of the publication in the mentioned newspaper notes, the police were the first to attack the demonstrators, thereby provoking a brawl. At the same time, a number of other media outlets claim that the clash began after some protesters began to throw Molotov cocktails.