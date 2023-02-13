AvtoVAZ increased production of pre-series Lada Vesta NG

AvtoVAZ has started pre-series production of Lada Vesta NG cars at a plant in Tolyatti. This was announced on February 13 by the Atypical AvtoVAZ group on the VKontakte social network.

According to the community, this Monday on the first line of the conveyor there were about 40 bodies of sedans and wagons of the flagship family.

“So far, this is the highest number, and it is about 10-15 times higher than the daily volumes of test assembly, which has been carried out at AvtoVAZ since the end of October last year. The loading of line 1 as of the beginning of the day on February 13 was estimated at about 19%, ”the Atypical AvtoVAZ group reported.

The bodies of pre-production sedans and station wagons Lada Vesta NG are still painted only in white and silver colors, and the cars themselves are presented in the basic configuration on stamped rims.

The start of full-fledged production of Lada Vesta NG will begin in the spring of 2023.

On February 9, it became known that Lada Sport released a prototype of the Lada Vesta NG SW Sport station wagon. The sports station wagon will differ from the usual one by two separate false pipes of the exhaust system (the real exhaust will remain under the bumper) and a powerful engine with an identification sticker from Lada Sport. According to experts, the car is equipped with a 1.8-liter atmospheric engine with a capacity of 145 hp, which was previously installed on serial Vesta Sport sedans. Such versions were equipped with an upgraded manual transmission, which allowed the car to pick up speed from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.5–9.7 s.

