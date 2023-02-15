AvtoVAZ intends to start production of Lada Vesta NG in March

Official events dedicated to the launch of serial production of Lada Vesta NG at AvtoVAZ are scheduled for March 3 this year. This was announced on February 15 by the Atypical AvtoVAZ group in the VKontakte social group.

The official start of production of the flagship model will take place on March 3, 2023. It is expected that Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AvtoVAZ, will visit the plant on this day.

After the production launch ceremony, the minister will award the employees who made the greatest contribution to the launch of the Lada Vesta NG car at the Togliatti site.

According to the “Atypical AvtoVAZ” community, the approximate production plan for March of this year for commercial Lada Vesta NG of both models (sedan and station wagon) will be 168 cars.

On February 14, it became known that AvtoVAZ patented a new dashboard interface for the Lada Vesta model. This was announced on its official website by the Federal Institute of Industrial Property (FIPS). The car will receive a virtual dashboard that will provide the driver with a variety of useful information. The screen can show open car doors, average vehicle speed, range, clock, average fuel consumption, warnings about malfunctions, fuel temperature gauge and other necessary parameters.

