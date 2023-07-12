Awarded with Times Business Award – 2023 at Global Collision Surat

Renowned study abroad consultancy Global Coalition has been awarded the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 for excellence in overseas education and immigration services. The award was given at an award ceremony held recently at Avadh Utopia, Surat in the presence of top industry and dignitaries of the city. The award winners were selected after a well conducted research and rigorous evaluation by an independent research agency.

Times Business Awards were presented by famous Bollywood actress and celebrity guest Sonal Chauhan and Mayor of Surat Hemali Boghavala.

Speaking on the occasion, Jay Ruparel, Co-Founder and Director, Global Coalition, said, “We are proud to receive the Times Business Award 2023 for Excellence in Study Abroad and Immigration Services. This award is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to provide the best services and guidance to expatriates and professionals seeking to build their careers and study abroad in top universities.

Global Collision has established itself as a leading Study Consultant and English Test Coaching Center in English with branches in many cities including Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Delhi and Bangalore. Its commitment to providing excellent services and a constant pursuit of excellence has cemented its position as a leader in the overseas education and immigration industry. The Surat office of Global Coalition run by Ravi Thakkar and Anita Pawan Hingorani has emerged as the preferred choice for individuals looking for overseas study and immigration opportunities.

The Times Business Awards 2023 recognizes the visionary leaders of the city of Surat and eminent organizations from various sectors who have contributed significantly to its growth and development.