Ayodhya: Explosion in under-construction house near Ram Janmabhoomi, chaos in the area, workers injured

Lucknow : In Ayodhya, there was a blast in an under-construction shop in Shringar Haat of Ram Janmabhoomi police station on Sunday afternoon. Due to which the laborer working in the shop lost his hand. Along with this, there are shrapnel in his stomach as well, the laborer has been referred from Shri Ram Hospital to Trauma Center Darshan Nagar in critical condition.

The explosion was so tremendous that the stones of the construction site were uprooted and there was chaos in the area. After the explosion, the police, who reached the spot on the information, have started investigating in depth. The owner of the under-construction shop claims that the explosion was caused by firecrackers.

The shop owner was building a restaurant

This incident took place in front of the petrol pump located next to Shringaar Hardware in Ayodhya. The owner of the shop, Sunil Kumar Modanwal, used to sell sawdust after roasting it, at that time he also secretly sold firecrackers and fireworks. At the time of road widening, his shop also came under his control, due to which the front part of the shop was damaged.

Due to this, the shop owner wanted to make the upper part a restaurant, construction work was going on in that regard. It is said that during the same construction work, a firecracker bomb kept in the shop exploded, the firecracker bombs were kept hidden together, so the intensity of the explosion was high, due to which Anil, a laborer engaged in the construction work, has come under its grip.

The laborer was burning the crackers found during the construction work – SP Gautam

Regarding this incident, CO Ayodhya SP Gautam said that today at 2 pm, construction work was going on in Sushil Kumar Modanwal’s house. There, during repairing, 5 firecrackers were found kept in a bag, twine firecrackers which are lit in Diwali, an attempt was made to burn them by working mechanic Anil Kumar, resident of Jhumki Ghat.

In which all the firecrackers burnt together, due to which his hand and body got hurt. Investigation has been done by the Bomb Disposal Squad, this incident has happened due to Diwali firecrackers, the situation is normal on the spot, the investigation is going on.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR5kRoCYRkc)