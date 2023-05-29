Ayodhya: Investigation of girl student’s gangrape-murder case handed over to SIT, slide report will reveal secret, preparation for recreation

Ayodhya: Ayodhya The SIT will now investigate the case of gangrape and murder of a high school student of the famous school Sunbeam. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the supervision of the investigation of the seven-member team has been handed over to SP City Madhuban Singh and CO City Shailendra Singh. This decision has been taken after the post-mortem report of the student.

Ayodhya in the case Police has registered a case against the school manager, principal and sports teacher under other sections including gangrape, murder and POCSO Act. Everyone is being taken into custody and being interrogated. However, the police have not yet disclosed the facts that have come to light regarding their interrogation. It is being said that there are many such points, which will be investigated after getting information from them.

Ayodhya Sunbeam School Case

Seeing the sensitivity of the matter, said that now DIG Muniraj ji has constituted SIT for further investigation. At the same time, after the post-mortem report of the student, the slide test report is expected to come soon. Some other slides including the girl’s clothes have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The SIT will include it in its investigation. At the same time, people are continuously expressing their displeasure on social media regarding the matter. Along with this, social organizations are constantly demanding strict punishment for the accused. For this, he also took out a candle march on Sunday evening.

DIG Muniraj told that a letter has been sent to the government regarding the matter for recreation. Soon the team will come and recreate the spot, it is likely to help in the investigation. According to the police, the traces of blood were also removed from the place where the student had fallen.

In Ayodhya, on May 27, a class 10 student died after falling from the roof of the school. The student was a resident of Rae Bareli Road Bypass in Ayodhya. According to relatives, the daughter was called to school after the holiday.

Information was given about the daughter being injured after falling from the swing in the school. Whereas in the CCTV footage of the school, she was seen falling from the roof of the school. On the complaint of the family, arrest has been made against school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kanaujia in Cantt police station.

