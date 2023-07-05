Ayodhya: Mountaineer Narendra Singh completes 1600 km ‘Run for Ram’ journey, started from Poonch in Kashmir

Ayodhya News: International mountaineer Narendra Singh Yadav was welcomed by Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on reaching Ayodhya on Wednesday under ‘Run for Ram’ ultra marathon.

Narendra Singh, a resident of Haryana, had set out on foot from Amarnath in Poonch to Ayodhya. To reach the city of Ramlala, he traveled 1600 kilometers in 32 days by running 50 kilometers a day. In this way his ‘Run for Ram’ journey was completed. On reaching Ayodhya, officials of Vishwa Hindu Parishad including Champat Rai welcomed Narendra Singh and expressed happiness over ‘Run for Ram’.

Narendra Singh has earlier covered a distance of 2931 kilometers on foot from Rameshwaram to Ayodhya. The Run for Ram Ultra Marathon started on June 3 from Budha Amarnath with the workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The ultra marathon passed through seven states and covered a distance of 1600 kms.

For this, a target was set to reach Ayodhya in the first week of July. Achieving this goal, Narendra Singh reached Ayodhya on Wednesday. Narendra Singh has won the title of World King in Mountain Ring, 18 world records by conquering the highest peak of five continents.

Meanwhile, the construction work of Ram temple is going on fast. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the construction work of the first floor and roof of the temple has been completed. At this time idols are being engraved on the pillars and walls. By the end of this year, from the finishing of the temple under construction to the casting of the roof of the temple, all the works are to be completed.

Along with this, the entire focus is on carving idols on all the pillars of the temple. Idols of 3600 gods and goddesses will be engraved from top to bottom on every pillar in the temple. Along with this, beautiful carvings are also to be done on the walls of the temple.

The stone has been brought to Karnataka and Rajasthan for making the idol of Ramlala. Artisans from Rajasthan are doing beautiful carving work on the stones used in the temple building. The wood for the doors and windows was brought from Ballah Shah of Maharashtra. Apart from this, the wood work is the responsibility of the artisans of Hyderabad. Right now the work of erecting the first pillar is being done with the help of artisans from Tamil Nadu.

