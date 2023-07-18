Ayodhya News: 11 missing people who went to Himachal Pradesh from Ayodhya, officials engaged in search and news

Lucknow: The government has started searching for information about 11 people from UP who went to Himachal Pradesh from Ayodhya. All these people are being told from the same family. Life in Himachal Pradesh is disrupted due to heavy rains. Mountains have also cracked in many places. In such a situation, apprehension is being expressed that these 11 people have also come under the grip of any disaster.

The last conversation was held on July 10

11 people from Pithala village of Ayodhya had gone to Himachal Pradesh. All these are daily wage laborers. The family members have lost contact with these people. It is being told that on July 10, these people had talked to their family members for the last time. All of them were boarding the bus going from Chandigarh to Manali. Since then contact with all the people has been lost.

everyone belongs to the same family

Relatives of the missing said that Ejaz Ahmed (30), Abdul Majeed (62), Nazima (60), Bashar (42), Parveen (40), Ishtihar (21), Omaisa (19), Shabana (19), Kareena (18), Waris (10), Alvira (6), Mausam (4) have gone to Himachal Pradesh. The family members have given information about all this to the Ayodhya police. So that even these people can be traced.

Mobile phones are also switched off

According to Ayodhya’s Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Sonkar, the Himachal Pradesh administration has been contacted. The missing people are being searched. Efforts are being made to trace them as soon as possible. The phones with them are switched off.

Chandigarh-Manali highway closed for two days

On the other hand, the Chandigarh-Manali highway has been closed once again for two days after landslides in Himachal Pradesh. This decision has been taken due to the debris of the mountain coming on the road. The road between Mandi to Pandoh and Gohar has been closed. Debris removal work is going on. Although stones and debris are continuously falling from the mountain. Meanwhile, all trains between Kalka-Shimla have been canceled till August 6. Trees and debris are coming on the rail track, due to which this decision has been taken.

