Ayodhya: On this date, PM Narendra Modi will do Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha, invitation sent, know details

Ayodhya: The construction work of the grand temple of Ramlala is going on in Dharmanagari Ayodhya. The work of the first floor has been completed and now the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav have started. For this, an invitation letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has asked for time between January 15 and 24 for the festival.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that an appeal has been made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his participation in this Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in Ayodhya will increase India’s prestige in the whole world. In the meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, discussions were held on making the event historic. The framework is being prepared for this.

According to Champat Rai, the idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum in the form of a five-year-old boy. After Pran Pratishtha, the construction work of the second and third floor above the temple will continue. At the same time, instead of cement and sand, copper leaves are being used to join the stones in the construction of Shriram temple. Iron has not been used anywhere in the temple.

Gyanvapi Case: Muslim side will file petition against ASI survey in High Court today, preparation from other side also

The trust has decided that a campaign will be run across the country before the event. Such programs will be organized that no temple, village or town in the country remains untouched by the gaiety of the festival. Hoardings of the festival will be put up all over the country. The trust is getting it ready.

To give a grand look to the event, it is being considered to install ten thousand chairs in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex during the festival, the place has also been seen for this. The facilities for the guests are also being discussed. The special thing is that the meeting of Pran Pratishtha Management Committee is being held every 15 days. On the occasion of Pran Pratishtha, continuous brainstorming is going on with the team of experienced workers regarding what will be the scene of Ayodhya.

More than six thousand idols on the pillars of the temple

Champat Rai told that 90 idols are to be made in the ramparts of the Ram temple, which will be made of bronze. Idols of gods and goddesses are being made in the pillars of the temple. Their number will be more than 6000. It has also come to light that 90 panels will be installed in the ramparts, which will be of bronze.

He told that idols of two lions, two yards, one Hanuman ji and one Garun ji will be made at the entrance of the temple. Six temples are to be built in Parkota also. A delegation of the trust will go to Rajasthan in the month of August to select idols for those temples.

Many rituals are being done for the success of the construction work.

Champat Rai told that many rituals are going on for the grand temple of Lord Shri Ramlala to be built without any hindrance. Presently, oblations of mantras of Rigveda, Samveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Shukla Yajurveda are going on in Tirtha Kshetra Bhavan Ramkot. Lessons of Valmiki Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagwat are also going on. Veda scholars of Kashi and Vedic teachers of Maharashtra are performing different rituals. From November 2022 till the construction of the temple, Vedic mantras and Havan are also going on.

Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav will be organized in five lakh temples

The festival of consecration of Ramlala’s life in the grand sanctum sanctorum will be wonderful and historic. Its preparations have started. At the same time, Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav will also be organized in five lakh temples across the country including the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Preparations have already started regarding this.

The event will start ten days before

Champat Rai told that all Sanatani will participate in the festival in the temples of their respective areas. All arrangements are being made for this. Teams will also be formed at the local level. This ceremony will start 10 days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People will do sankirtan in the temple. On the other hand, Sikhs will organize different events at the local level according to their tradition of devotees of Jainism.

A glimpse of the country’s culture will be seen

The responsibility of contact for the festival in the temples of the whole country has been entrusted to Teerth Nyasi Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teerth, Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Maharaj. Along with this, there is talk of installing LED screens in 500 temples of Ayodhya. However, its people will not be a burden on any institution. People will be able to voluntarily celebrate the festival related to Pran Pratishtha.

A glimpse of the country’s culture will be seen in the Ram temple. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told that when the entire temple is built in two years, it will be known that all the states have some kind of contribution in the construction of the temple.

Rajasthan-Karnataka stones are being used

He told that the stones being used in the temple have come from Rajasthan and Karnataka. The immovable idol of Ramlala is being made with stones from Karnataka and Rajasthan. The doors of the Ram temple are being made of teak wood from Maharashtra. The carving work on the doors is being done by the artisans of Kanya Kumari. In this way, the whole country has contributed in the construction of the temple.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rx6auHExO34) Lala Prana Pratishtha – PM Narendra Modi