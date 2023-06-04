Ayodhya rally postponed, WFI chief Brij Bhushan will now address UP BJP rally on June 11

Lucknow. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Singh will address a party rally in Katra area of ​​Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh on June 11. The rally is being organized as part of the BJP’s Mahasampark campaign for the 2024 elections. It was announced to postpone the Chetna Maharally. He also said that there were “serious instructions from the Supreme Court”.

Saint conference was to be held in Ayodhya on June 5

In a Facebook post on Friday, Singh said, “It was decided to hold a Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya on June 5 to deliberate on the evil spread in the society. But now that the police is investigating the allegations, and respecting the dire directions of the Supreme Court, the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally, June 5, Ayodhya Chalo’ program has been postponed for a few days. He was in headlines for the ‘Ayodhya Chalo’ programme. He was also being trolled on social media regarding this rally.

Accusation of making false allegations against political opponents

MP Brij Bhushan Singh claimed that “my political opponents and their parties have leveled false allegations against me”, however, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told The Indian Express that he had not received any application for the rally. Protests are going on all over the country. Protests and demonstrations are happening continuously. Not only anti-BJP parties, student organizations and social organizations have also taken to the streets against the BJP MP. Have given.