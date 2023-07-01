Ayodhya: Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha Festival will be held in five lakh temples of the country, God will sit on this day

Ayodhya: The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is fast moving towards completion. It has now been decided that between January 15 and January 24, 2024 next year, Ramlala will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum at an auspicious time. For this, the construction work is being constantly reviewed. All the necessary work for the temple will be completed by December in any case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav as the chief host. The festival of consecration of Ramlala’s life in the grand sanctum sanctorum will be wonderful and historic. Its preparations have started. At the same time, Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav will also be organized in five lakh temples across the country including the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Preparations have already started regarding this.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai told that all Sanatani will participate in the festival in the temples of their respective areas. All arrangements are being made for this. Teams will also be formed at the local level.

This ceremony will start 10 days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People will do sankirtan in the temple. On the other hand, Sikhs will organize different events at the local level according to their tradition of devotees of Jainism.

The responsibility of contact for the festival in the temples of the whole country has been entrusted to Teerth Nyasi Swami Vishwa Prasanna Teerth, Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Maharaj. Along with this, there is talk of installing LED screens in 500 temples of Ayodhya. However, its people will not be a burden on any institution. People will be able to voluntarily celebrate the festival related to Pran Pratishtha.

A glimpse of the country’s culture will be seen in the Ram temple. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told that when the entire temple is built in two years, it will be known that all the states have some kind of contribution in the construction of the temple.

He told that the stones being used in the temple have come from Rajasthan and Karnataka. The immovable idol of Ramlala is being made with stones from Karnataka and Rajasthan. The doors of the Ram temple are being made of teak wood from Maharashtra. The carving work on the doors is being done by the artisans of Kanya Kumari. In this way, the whole country has contributed in the construction of the temple.

