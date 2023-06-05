Ayodhya: School manager and student arrested in connection with student's death, investigation revealed by SIT...

Ayodhya: A new revelation has come to light in the death of a high school student of Sunbeam, a famous school in Ayodhya. After investigation, the SIT has come to the conclusion that the student was not murdered, but committed suicide. Along with this, there was no gangrape with her. In the case, the matter of love affair between the girl student and a school student has come to the fore. The police have arrested the student for abetting suicide and the school manager for destroying evidence.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj ji, Ayodhya, the deceased girl student and a student of the school liked each other. There was a fight between both of them over some issue. The student has also mentioned this to her friends in WhatsApp chatting. The mother of the accused student is a teacher in Sunbeam school itself.

When the student reached the school on the day of the incident, she looked very upset. After meeting the principal, she went to the terrace via the stairs and committed suicide by jumping from there. Rape was not confirmed in the post mortem report. Along with this, the matter of suicide also came to the fore in the report of crime scene recreation.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, the allegation of destruction of evidence on manager Brijesh Yadav has been found to be true. It has been revealed in the investigation that he had asked his staff to remove the blood stains lying on the spot.

According to the SSP, the role of the school principal and sports teacher has not been clarified in the investigation so far. No evidence has been found of their involvement in the incident. The Principal stayed with the seriously injured student since the incident till her death in the evening. At the moment his role is not visible. However, the investigation against both will continue.

Along with this, after the rape was not confirmed in the SIT investigation, the post-mortem report, the police station Cantt has removed sections 302, 376D, 120B and sections of the POCSO Act in the case. At the same time, Section 305 has been registered against the accused student and Section 201, 336 has been registered against the manager Brijesh Yadav. The accused Brijesh was produced in the Special Magistrate and the minor student in the Juvenile Court. From where the manager was sent to jail and the student to a child reform home.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the relatives of the deceased girl student have refused to give any complaint against the accused student. Expressing faith in the police investigation, he has appealed to take action on the basis of evidence and facts.

