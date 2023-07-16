Ayodhya: Struggling with lack of funds, the mosque construction trust has changed its strategy, now the work will be done in pieces, know the plan

Lucknow: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, tasked with building a massive project including a mosque, hospital and community kitchen on the land it got at Dhannipur in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court’s historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, has suspended its operations due to paucity of funds. Strategy has changed.

The trust will now construct this mosque in Ayodhya and other buildings related to this project in pieces. He had earlier decided to start this project with the construction of a hospital instead of a mosque. But, to start this entire project together, crores of rupees will have to be paid as fees including development charges, for which the trust does not have the funds. This is the reason why the Trust has decided to change its strategy and get the work done in pieces.

Athar Hussain, secretary and spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, told on Sunday that due to paucity of funds, we have put the project on hold. Despite this difficulty, we will not stop this project, but will work by dividing it into small parts while changing the strategy.

Hussain said that instead of the hospital, we will first submit the new map of the mosque to the Ayodhya Development Authority. Relatively less money will be spent in the construction of the mosque, which will be easy to arrange. He said that we will build the mosque first, because the mosque is very small and everyone knows this project by the name of the mosque. That’s why the trust is now giving priority to the construction of the mosque.

Hussain said that the cost of building the mosque is not even five percent of the total cost of the entire project. Eight to 10 crore rupees will be spent on the construction of this mosque to be built in an area of ​​about 15,000 square feet. The electricity requirements of the mosque will be met by solar panels, which will be installed on its dome.

He said that it was our effort to get the hospital constructed before the mosque. But, it is an ambitious project of Rs 300 crore. Where the mosque is proposed to be built, there are already many mosques. In such a situation, we thought that a charity hospital and community kitchen should be built first, but a huge amount is needed for these projects, which the trust does not currently have.

Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and chief trustee of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, said that efforts have been made at the individual level to collect funds for the project. To collect donations from the public, the people of the trust will go to different places of the country and hold meetings from next month.

He said that billions of rupees would be required to complete the entire project in Dhannipur and to collect this amount, the board would meet at the end of this month and chalk out a strategy. On 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court, while giving a historic verdict in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, had ordered to give the disputed site for the construction of a temple and to make five acres of land available in Ayodhya itself for Muslims to build a mosque.

In compliance of the order, the Ayodhya district administration had provided land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in Dhannipur village located in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya. The Waqf Board had formed the ‘Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust’ in July 2020 for the construction of the mosque.

The trust had decided to build a charity hospital, community kitchen, a library and a research institute along with the mosque on the given land. After the decision of the apex court, where the construction of Ram temple is going on very fast in Ayodhya and preparations are on in full swing to open it for the devotees on January 24 next year. On the other hand, the construction of the mosque in Dhannipur has not even started yet.

Trust Secretary Hussain told that the map of this entire project was submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority. If development charges and other expenses are added according to the construction area, then it will come in crores of rupees. However, the authority has not yet given any clear figure in this regard.

This project of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust has been facing hurdles from time to time. Earlier, there was a problem regarding change of land use. This hurdle was removed after the administrative process in March. But, now the mosque project is stuck due to financial constraints.

