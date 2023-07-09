Ayodhya: The first double decker cruise will land in Saryu by October, so many people will be able to travel, know the specialty of house boat

Ayodhya: The grand Ram temple is taking shape in Ayodhya. For this, the construction work of the ground floor has been completed and now the construction of the first floor has started. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Ram temple will be of three floors, in which Ram devotees will be able to visit in 2024. Before this, tourists will be able to enjoy the facility of cruise and house boat in Saryu.

The first cruise in Ramnagari Ayodhya will take place in October, while two cruises and houseboats will land in Saryu by January. The construction of house boat and cruise will be completed in time. On Deepotsav, there will be an opportunity to take a water ride in the water stream of Saryu river by cruise and house boat.

Kanak House Boat and Pushpak Cruise will also woo tourists by making a water excursion in the holy Pavani Saryu river of Ramnagari. With the construction of a grand temple at Ramjanmabhoomi, Ramnagari is getting established in the circuit of global tourism.

Gorakhpur: Electricity Corporation is engaged in improving the billing software, this work will not be done till July 11, know the details

Alaknanda will run double decker Ramayana cruise

Apart from Ayodhya Cruise Lines, Alaknanda Cruise Lines is also preparing to run cruise in Saryu. This company is currently running cruise in Varanasi. The construction of Alaknanda’s cruise has started in Ayodhya. The company’s director Vikas Malviya told that the cruise that will be run in Saryu will be different from the cruise run in Varanasi. More advanced technology will be used in this double decker cruise. It will be ready by October.

Construction of luxury cruise being done in covered shed of Guptar Ghat

Luxury cruise is being constructed in the covered shed of Guptar Ghat. Its cost is 11 crores. The length will be 25 meters and the width will be 8.3 meters. To avoid pollution in Saryu, it will be operated with solar energy. There will be seating arrangements for 100 tourists in the first floor of the cruise. The upper floor will be completely empty, where devotees will be able to stand and enjoy Saryu Vihar.

Construction of Kanak boat underway in Kochi

The Kanak boat running in the Saryu river of Ayodhya is being constructed in Kochi, Kerala state. Selfie point will also be made on the cruise. Cruise will be made from fiber material. Digital screens will be installed in the cruise. In this, tourists will be able to know Ayodhya more closely. Videos based on Ramayana will be played in it. The cruise will be fully air conditioned. On this, you will be able to taste the dishes of your choice.

Cruise will be run between Guptar to Naya Ghat

The cruise will be run between Guptar to Naya Ghat. Its distance is about 10 kilometers. The central and state governments are developing Ayodhya as a cultural city with development plans worth 32 thousand crores. Jal Vihar is being arranged in the radius of about nine kilometer long Saryu river from Guptarghat to Nayaghat. Along with the construction of the first Ram temple, a target was set to arrange Jal Vihar in Saryu by January 1.

Modern platform will be made for cruise

Deputy Director of Tourism Department RP Yadav told that the land of Tourism Department near Chaudhary Charan Singh Park of Nayaghat will be given to Ayodhya Cruise Lines. There a modern platform will be built for the cruise. This scheme will be successful in promoting tourism in Ayodhya. More cruise companies will come to Ayodhya in the coming days. In view of this, a cruise platform will be made.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql__qnTX4so)