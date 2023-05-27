Ayodhya: The ground floor of the Ram temple is almost ready, the trust shared the latest pictures, see here...

Construction of Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: The construction work of Ram temple is going on fast. These days some pictures of Ram temple under construction are becoming increasingly viral on social media. All these pictures have been shared by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. In which there are some pictures of the entrance of the temple along with the ground floor.

It can be seen in the new pictures of Shriram temple construction that the construction work on the ground floor is nearing completion. It is believed that the construction work of the ground floor will be done by October. When will ‘Ramlala’ be seen? President of Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, Nipendra Mishra has revealed the date when the grand temple will be opened for the devotees.

After the construction of the first phase is completed in December, the temple will be opened for devotees to see Lord Rama. Mishra said that the first phase of the temple construction would be completed by December 30 this year, while the first and second floors would be finalized by the end of 2024.

The entire temple will be ready by December 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple in a grand ceremony on August 5, 2020. Apart from the main temple, the complex will also have a museum, digital archives and a research centre.

The temple trust has decided that the first phase of Ram temple construction will be completed by December 30, 2023. The first and second floors will be completed by December 30, 2024. We are trying to make people worship Lord Ram by December 30- Do worship. Mishra said that in the first phase, apart from other works, five “mandaps” on the ground floor would be completed. The most prominent of the five “mandaps” is the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram would be placed.