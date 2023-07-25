Ayodhya Tour: If you want to be involved in the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Temple, then reach Ayodhya like this

Ayodhya Tour: Ayodhya has always been the center of attraction and now Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan is also happening. In such a situation, everyone must be having a desire to visit the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. After coming here, you will get to know a lot of information related to Lord Shri Ram. Within a few days, you will get to see a very wonderful and grand view of the Ram temple. It is reported that the consecration of Ramlala in the temple can be done next year in 2024 between January 15 and 24. An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, on behalf of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding the Pran Pratishtha program of Ramlala. Learn from here how to reach Ayodhya and explore other tourist spots there apart from Ra Mandir.

How to reach Ayodhya?

People who live in states far away from Uttar Pradesh consider Faizabad and Ayodhya as one city but it is not so, Faizabad and Ayodhya are different cities. Ayodhya is located at a distance of 7 km from Faizabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi ji changed the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya.

How to reach Ayodhya by air?

To reach Ayodhya, the nearest Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport is located in Lucknow at a distance of 130 km. After reaching here, you can reach Ayodhya by taking a taxi from the airport or traveling by train or bus. You can also travel to Ayodhya through other Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Varanasi airports.

How to reach Ayodhya by train?

Railway is the best means to reach Ayodhya. Trains run from almost all major metros and cities through Faizabad and Ayodhya railway stations. If there is no direct train from your city to reach Ayodhya or Faizabad, then you can come to Mankapur or Lucknow railway station. Ayodhya is 35 km from Mankapur and 130 km from Lucknow. From here you can reach Ayodhya by bus, taxi or car.

How to reach Ayodhya by road?

There is a large network of government and private bus services for Ayodhya, which connects Ayodhya with many cities of the country. Many AC and non AC buses ply from Uttar Pradesh and nearby states to Ayodhya. Ayodhya is situated at a distance of 130 kms from Lucknow, 200 kms from Varanasi, 160 kms from Allahabad, 140 kms from Gorakhpur and about 636 kms from Delhi. From which you can travel till Ayodhya through bus, taxi or car.

places to visit in ayodhya

Apart from the birthplace of Lord Ram, Moti Mahal, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Treta Ke Thakur are important sightseeing places. Apart from these there are Mausoleum of Bahu Begum, Guptar Ghat, Nageshwarnath Temple, Janaki Mahal, Naya Ghat, Sita Ki Rasoi, Dashrath Bhawan, Ram Ki Paidi. Apart from this, you can also visit Ramkatha Park, Tulsi Memorial Building, Rishabhdev Rajghat Garden, Chakra Harji Vishnu Temple, Fort Kolkata, Tulsi Garden, Raja Mandir, Mani Parvat, Saryu River, Digambar Jain Temple.

Know, distance of major cities from Ayodhya

Distance from Ayodhya to Lucknow: 134 km

Distance from Ayodhya to Varanasi: 213 km

Distance from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur: 137 km

Distance from Ayodhya to Prayagraj: 167 km

Distance from Ayodhya to Kanpur: 206 km

Distance from Delhi to Ayodhya: 687.5 km

Food availability in Ayodhya

There are many AC and non AC restaurants and eateries in Ayodhya. Where you can have your favorite food. Ram’s kitchen is operated by the famous Mahavir Mandir of Patna outside Amava Ram Mandir near Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, where devotees are given free food offerings. Apart from this, food prasad and breakfast without onion and garlic are available at very low prices in Kanak Rasoi run by Kanak Bhawan Trust.

Competition to join the Pran Pratishtha of Shriram temple

Hotels, guest houses and resorts are houseful in Ayodhya

As the date of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi is nearing, there is a rush among the devotees to participate in this program. As of now, hotels and resorts in and around Ayodhya have become houseful. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to take place from January 15 to 24 next year. Shri Ram devotees are already booking rooms and resorts in hotels to take part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, so that they do not miss the last minute darshan of the ceremony.

Devotees are booking rooms for 10 to 12 days. In view of the possible crowd in this ceremony, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal held a meeting with the hotel owners. The Divisional Commissioner has directed the hotel owners to warmly welcome the guests and decorate the hotels. Sharad Kapoor, managing director of Ayodhya’s oldest hotel ‘Shaan-e-Awadh’, told that we are regularly getting calls from Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities from people who want to book our rooms for a fortnight. We are ready to welcome the devotees, but I am keeping 40 per cent rooms aside, as police and senior administration officials would prefer my hotel to stay.

150 hotels and 50 dharamshalas exist

There are about 150 hotels in Faizabad and Ayodhya, including 10 luxurious hotels, 25 budget hotels. Apart from this, there are 115 cheap hotels, 35 unrecognized ‘guest houses’, 50 dharamshalas, 50 home stays/paying guest houses. About 50 small guest houses are under construction

Ram temple is spread over 107 acres

Ayodhya’s Ram temple is spread over 107 acres. This huge temple being built on 107 acres is being constructed after all the research. It has been learned that the first ray of the sun will fall on the idol of Lord Shriram in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple. This temple is the only temple in the whole world, which will be of five pavilions. There will be all modern arrangements in this temple. Modern instruments have also been used in this temple. At the same time, password-operated lockers will also be installed in the Passenger Facilitation Center to keep the belongings of the pilgrims coming with automatic X-ray machine, screen machine.

No use of bars in the foundation

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told that the foundation of the temple has been built in 40 feet of land, the specialty of which is that rebar has not been used in it. Granite stone has been used for the construction of the temple. Whose height is about 21 feet. At the same time, the temple being built on 3 acres is being constructed by adding stones. Its special thing is that no chemical and iron has been used in it. This temple will remain safe for about one thousand years.

10 major features of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

On 09 November 2019, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust handles the entire work of construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Champat Rai is its secretary. The head of this trust is Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and it has 15 members.

Three years ago, on 5 August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the temple by worshiping the land. The huge Ram temple complex will be spread over 107 acres. Ramkatha Kunj will be constructed on 45 acres.

The main temple of Ramlala will be in 2.7 acres. The length of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is 268 feet, width 140 feet and height 161 feet. There will be a total of five pavilions in it, in which there will be the entrance, Singhdwar, Nrityamandap, Rangamandap and the sanctum sanctorum.

There will be a total of 366 pillars in the three-storey Ram temple. There will be 160 pillars on the ground floor, 132 on the first floor and 74 on the second floor. 16 idols have been made on each pillar.

There will be a sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the Ram temple, where Ramlala will sit. The idol of the sanctum sanctorum will be made of Shaligram stone. The sanctum sanctorum is being built in such a way that the first rays of the sun will fall on Lord Rama.

There will be Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple. Lord Rama, Mother Sita, his three brothers Laxman, Bharat, Shatrughan and supreme devotee Hanuman ji will be in Ram Darbar. The temple is being built in such a way that the feet of the devotees do not fall on the sanctum sanctorum.

There will be a circumambulation path around the sanctum sanctorum, which will be 10 feet wide. Every day 1 lakh devotees will be able to see Lord Ram in this temple.

There will always be discourse on Ram Katha in Ramkatha Kunj. There will also be 125 idols depicting the entire life of Lord Rama in the temple complex. There will also be Gaushala, Dharamshala, Vedic school in the temple premises.

There will be four gates to enter the Ram temple complex. The first gate will be towards King Dashrath’s palace, the second gate will be towards Kshireshwar Nath Temple, the third gate will be towards Gokul Bhavan and the fourth gate will be towards Tedhi Bazar.