Ayodhya: Tourists will enjoy cruise with grand darshan in Ram’s Dham, will get these state-of-the-art facilities

Lucknow: Ayodhya The plan to run a cruise has also gained momentum amid the boom in the construction work of the grand Ram temple. A complete blueprint has been prepared for this. The tourism department has prepared a special plan to implement the scheme. For this, the most important hurdle regarding the land has been removed. Tourists will get many state-of-the-art facilities in the cruise.

Tourists will be seen enjoying a cruise in the Saryu river in Ram Nagri Ayodhya in the coming days. Here they will get many other facilities including modern restaurants, due to which their enjoyment in this religious city will increase manifold. It is being told that the responsibility is being entrusted to MS Galaxy Group Private Limited, a Delhi-based organization.

It is going to start the scheme in the name of Ayodhya Cruise Lines Company through Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Tourism Department. The work has also been started by selecting two acres of land on the banks of Saryu river near Ram Katha Park. If everything goes according to plan, then this scheme will be launched by January.

Two big companies have started preparations for cruise operations in the Saryu river in Ramnagri Ayodhya. Near Guptar Ghat where Alaknanda Company is busy preparing for the construction of Ramayana Cruise. On the other hand, Ayodhya Cruise Lines is starting work under its plan on the banks of Saryu located in Ram Ghat area of ​​Ayodhya. According to the people of the company, after boarding the cruise, tourists will be able to enjoy facilities like state-of-the-art restaurants. Along with this, the Ayodhya Lines Company will also operate a houseboat, in which modern facilities will be available for tourists to stay.

According to Manoj Kumar, a member of Ayodhya Cruise Lines, the company is already operating cruises in Dubai and Goa. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on fast. After this, a large number of devotees and tourists will start coming here. At the same time, the company has planned to run two cruises of about 150 passengers each.

These will have other facilities including AC. Two houseboats of 10-10 rooms will be its special attraction. There will be special arrangements regarding food in the cruise. In this way tourists will get all kinds of facilities here. It is being told that the NOC of the land has been received by the company through the tourism department and a contract with the municipal corporation will be signed soon. At the same time, an order has been given for a cruise to get the scheme off the ground.

According to Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta, the land has been taken from the tourism department for Ayodhya Cruise Lines. The Municipal Corporation will soon sign an MoU with the concerned agency and hand over the land to it. Ayodhya Cruise Lines had proposed to run four cruises in Saryu, which has been conditionally approved. It is being told that according to the terms of the Municipal Corporation, the agency will give three percent of the dividend in the business along with the fixed rent to the corporation. In this way, soon there will be a speed in the works of the scheme.

