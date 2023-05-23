'Ayodhya's Ram temple will open for devotees...' The chairman of the construction committee revealed the date

Lucknow. When will ‘Ramlala’ be seen? President of Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, Nipendra Mishra has revealed the date when the grand temple will be opened for the devotees. After the construction of the first phase is completed in December, the temple will be opened for devotees to see Lord Rama. Mishra said that the first phase of the temple construction would be completed by December 30 this year, while the first and second floors would be finalized by the end of 2024. The entire temple will be ready by December 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple in a grand ceremony on August 5, 2020. Apart from the main temple, the complex will also have a museum, digital archives and a research centre.

Ram Mandir Construction Committee President Nipendra Mishra while talking to the media said “The temple trust has decided that the first phase of Ram Mandir construction will be completed by December 30, 2023. The first and second floors will be completed by December 30, 2024 .We are trying that people worship Lord Ram till 30th December. Mishra said that in the first phase, apart from other works, five “mandaps” on the ground floor would be completed. The most prominent of the five “mandaps” is the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram would be placed.

The construction work of Ram temple is in full swing. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shared pictures of the idols being carved on the stones that will be part of the temple in Ayodhya. A video of this has also been released. Apart from the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed at its original place by next year, 3,600 idols based on Hindu scriptures will be installed in the temple. The walls of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will depict several religious themes.The decision on themes will be taken at the Indira Gandhi National Park in New Delhi. The art will be taken up by a group of religious heads and art experts including people from the center. According to the proposed plan, instead of steel joints, copper joints will be used to connect the walls as they do not rust.

Apart from the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed at its original place by next year, 3,600 sculptures based on Hindu scriptures will be installed in the temple. The walls of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will depict several religious themes. Decisions on themes will be made at the Indira Gandhi National Park in New Delhi. The art will be taken by a group of religious heads and art experts, including the people of the center. Nipendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, told about the expenditure on the construction of the temple that Rs 1400 to 1800 crores would be spent on the construction of the Ram temple. More than 300 crores will be spent on the construction of the ground floor itself.