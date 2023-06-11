AYUSH Department’s 7-day Yoga Countdown in Ranchi before International Yoga Day from June 15

around the world on June 21 international yoga day is celebrated. In India it is celebrated as a festival. In Jharkhand also many programs are organized on International Yoga Day. This year, the AYUSH Department of the Government of Jharkhand has specially decided to celebrate this day. A 7-day program has been fixed in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, which has been named ‘Countdown of 7-day Yoga’. This countdown, which started on June 15, will end on June 21.

Yoga countdown will be held at State Yoga Center

Dr. Fazlur Shami, Director, Department of AYUSH said that keeping in view the International Day of Yoga 7 day yoga countdown Will start from June 15 at ‘Rajya Yoga Kendra’ located on East Jail Road. It will conclude on June 21, International Yoga Day. He informed that the services of yoga instructors are being taken through NGOs in all the wellness centers across the state. The department is engaged in taking yoga to every village and courtyard.

Special session of yoga practice at State Yoga Center

Fazlur Shami said these things during a special session of yoga practice at the State Yoga Center in Ranchi on Sunday. Ranchi District AYUSH Officer Dr. Sachchidanand Singh and in-charge of State Yoga Center Dr. Mukul Kumar Dixit and other medical officers were present on this occasion. In the special session, Dr. Archana Kumari, yoga instructor of the State Yoga Center conducted yoga exercises and gave information about International Yoga Day.

7 day countdown schedule

The detailed program of 7 days countdown organized in view of International Day of Yoga is as follows:-

15 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

Speech competition from 4 pm to 6 pm

16 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

Yogasana Competition (Senior) from 4 pm to 6 pm

17 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

Yogasana Competition (Junior) from 4 pm to 6 pm

18 June 2023

Run for Yoga from 6 am to 8 am

international yoga protocol

Painting Competition from 4 pm to 6 pm

19 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

Children’s yoga practice from 4 pm to 6 pm

20 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

Rhythmic, Artistic, Advance Yoga and Prize Distribution Ceremony from 4 pm to 6 pm

21 June 2023

Practice of International Yoga Protocol from 6 am to 8 am

closing ceremony by 6 pm

