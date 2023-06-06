“Ayushman Bharat Yojana” is proving to be a boon for the people

Patna / Begusarai, 06 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed nine unprecedented years. Dedicated to bringing about inclusive, progressive and sustainable development, the Modi government, meanwhile, remained steadfast in its commitment to create equality and opportunities for all citizens.

Health and wellness sector has been one of the major issues for the Narendra Modi government during the last nine years. Accessible and affordable healthcare for all has been the priority of the government. has become a reality for the citizens of India. In the past, medical expenses were a heavy financial burden for low-income families, often driving them into a debt trap.

Understanding this sorrow, in 2018, the Modi government started the world’s largest health insurance program in the form of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This scheme is giving great relief to crores of countrymen from the burden of medical expenses. Due to which the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has become the security shield of the people.

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh says that with the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people from poor and middle-class families are no longer restless for treatment. People do not die due to lack of money during treatment. 33 crore people of the country have joined the Ayushman Bharat started in the Modi government. More than eight crore people have been treated by spending 64 thousand crores.

Giriraj Singh told that its pace is slow in Bihar. Despite this, more than one crore people have joined and 18 lakh people have been benefited so far. Three and a half lakh cards have also been made in Begusarai parliamentary constituency. So far 25 thousand 294 have got benefits and claims have been given to 21 crore. Once again the speed of making Ayushman Bharat cards has been increased and cards will be made by setting up camps at the ward level.

Also digitally connected to Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Realizing the goal of building a healthcare ecosystem. Health records of over 25 crore people have been linked to their Ayushman Bharat health account. Digitally available health records are enabling ABHA holders to avail paperless health services in the ABDM network.

Giriraj Singh informed that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been launched to achieve universal health coverage. In five years of implementation, the scheme is helping crores of beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families by reducing out of pocket expenses for medical treatment. Persistent efforts have helped in achieving several milestones.

Beneficiaries from the Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail treatment in line with 1949 procedures under 27 different specialties. The treatment has been extensively availed by the beneficiaries in medical oncology (cancer treatment), emergency care, orthopedic and urology (kidney related) ailments.

A conscious effort has been made to ensure gender equality in access to quality healthcare under this scheme. As a result of the favorable policies, about 49 per cent of the Ayushman card recipients are women. It has been availed by more than 48 per cent women. Under the scheme, more than 141 medical procedures are exclusively scheduled for women.



Vikas Kumar of Mansoorchak, who came to Sadar Hospital, says that his father Vinod Mahato used to work as a laborer in Delhi. The leg and waist were broken in the accident, the cost of the operation to install steel in the leg was said to be more than two lakhs. But from where would we labor families spend. Meanwhile, I remembered the Ayushman Bharat card kept at home and got my father treated in a hospital in Delhi. It turned out to be a godsend, not a boon for our family.

Rampravesh Sahni, a beneficiary, says that Ayushman Bharat has removed the worry of the cost of treatment for the poor. The way this scheme has become a defense shield for them, it is no less than a boon. If we poor people get freedom from worrying about the cost of treatment, then they work hard without worry. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Yojana every year poor and middle class families are saving from the expenditure on treatment.