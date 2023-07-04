Ayushman card is preventing you from becoming a borrower, treatment of lakhs is free

Kanpur Dehat, 04 July (Hindustan Times). The gift given by the government of Ayushman card is working as nectar for the patients who get treatment by taking loans. Now the poor is neither selling his land nor taking loan from anyone. Patients are praising this scheme of the government.

To improve the health services in the country, the central government and the Yogi government in the state are doing better work. This is the reason why today every person who gets treatment with Ayushman card is not stopping praising the government. Beneficiaries say that now they do not have to wander by taking loans for treatment. Vishal Babu, who lives in Kanpur Dehat district, had a problem in his leg, after which he reached Gauri Hospital in the district for treatment and when he inquired about the cost of treatment, he was told that the cost of treatment is more than one lakh. At first Vishal Babu thought how the treatment would be done, but when he inquired about the treatment through Ayushman card in the hospital, he was told that his treatment would be done without money, he need not worry. After which he got relief and while talking to Hindusthan Samachar, he told that Ayushmann has proved to be Ram’s arrow for him. Had this card not been there, he would have either had to get his leg damaged or would have had to take a loan from someone. He praised the government fiercely.

On the other hand, Ram Autar, who lives in Auraiya district, says that on May 5, his health suddenly worsened, after which he got himself treated in a private hospital in Kanpur Dehat. He stayed in the private room of the hospital for about 10 days and got food, which Due to this, he had to spend more than 50 thousand but he became free through Ayushman card. He told that this scheme of the government did not allow the stoves of many houses to be closed due to debt.

Chakki Lal, a resident of the district, told that he had got Ayushman card made for his son Sumit who is still very young. The importance of which he understood when his son’s health deteriorated and he was admitted for treatment. The cost of his treatment was so much that he would never have been able to collect it immediately. He told that this card which came in the guise of Mahisa has not allowed many poor people to become debtors. His family thanked the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of the state.

Nodal Officer of Ayushman Card in the district, Dr. SI Verma said that the number of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Ayushman cards being made is about four lakh 33 thousand in the district. Now when the portal will be updated, this number will increase. At the same time, more than 23 thousand beneficiaries have got their treatment done by Ayushman.