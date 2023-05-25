Azam Khan got relief in the hate speech case, but there is a big hurdle in restoring the membership, know what is the matter

Lucknow : In the hate speech case of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, in which the Legislature went away, now when the decision came from the MP-MLA court, Azam Khan was acquitted. That is, Azam Khan got relief in the sentence of three years, but before that he lost his legislature. In such a situation, now the conflict has started on the legislature.

Relief from the court raised many questions

A hearing was held in the special court of Rampur on Wednesday in the hate speech case of Azam Khan. On Wednesday, the court acquitted Azam Khan in this case. However, earlier the lower court of Rampur had sentenced him to three years in the same case. But now the special MP-MLA court has acquitted him.

The lower court had given its verdict against the SP leader on October 27 last year. Since it is written in the law that if any MP or MLA is punished for two years or more, then his membership is lost immediately and the same happened with Azam Khan, but when he got relief from the court, many questions also arose. are engaged.

Punishment has also been done in Chhajlat case

However, let us tell you that due to the sentence of two years from the Moradabad court in the 15-year-old Chhajlat case, Azam is in doubt about the restoration of his membership. On January 29, 2008, the Chhajlat police had stopped the car of SP’s Rampur ex-MLA Azam Khan for checking. During this, Azam Khan sat on the road in anger. After which Azam and his companions were accused of blocking the road and obstructing government work, inciting the crowd.

Police had registered a case against 9 including father-son. The hearing of this case took place in the Special MP-MLA Court of Moradabad. In this case, 9 SP leaders including Azam Khan and Abdullah Khan, Mehboob Ali were accused. However, the court declared the rest of the people innocent. But Azam and his son Abdullah were convicted in this case.

BJP captured the fort after punishment on Azam

On the other hand, in the by-election held on Azam Khan’s Rampur Sadar seat, BJP had won and Akash Saxena from BJP had left SP’s Aseem Raja. Since Aseem Raja is considered special to Azam Khan, his defeat meant Azam’s defeat. In February this year, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were convicted together by the Moradabad court in the Chhajlat case.

After which Abdullah Azam had to leave the Swar assembly seat. At the same time, in the by-election held on this seat, BJP got another chance to destroy the stronghold of Azam family. BJP-backed Apna Dal (S) candidate Shafiq Ansari defeated Samajwadi Party’s Anuradha Chauhan badly in the bypoll held earlier this month.

Only the Supreme Court can find a solution – legal experts

On this, legal experts said that Azam has been acquitted in a case. But, if they file a petition to restore their membership in the Supreme Court, they will not get relief because of the second sentence pronounced in the Chhajlat case. At the same time, a senior official of the UP government said that I do not have any direct answer on this issue. A bullet once fired from a gun does not come back. If Azam is acquitted in the hate speech case, will his membership be withdrawn or cancelled, only the Supreme Court can find a solution in this matter.

Punishment has also been done for commenting on PM and CM – DM Anjaneya

On the other hand, the then DM of Rampur, Anjaney Kumar Singh said that on October 27, 2022, the MP-MLA court convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and sentenced him to three years in prison for making derogatory remarks on PM Modi and CM Yogi. was heard Ever since the BJP government was formed in the state, about 100 cases of corruption, theft and land grabbing have been registered against Azam Khan.

The decision came in favor but lost the membership – Azam’s lawyer

District Sessions Court’s public prosecutor Pratap Singh Maurya said that the appeal was filed after the lower court of MP MLA convicted Azam Khan. The Special Court accepted the appeal and after hearing reversed the decision of the lower court. At the same time, Azam Khan’s lawyer Zubair Ahmed said that after the decision of the lower court, my client has lost the membership of the assembly. We will study all legal aspects before deciding further course of action.

Azam has more than 90 cases registered

Significantly, Azam Khan, the National General Secretary of the Samajwadi Party, was going through a very difficult phase in the past, many times political tears came out of his eyes. He was found guilty under sections 153A, 505A and 125 of the IPC. Azam has been specifically charged in more than 90 cases of “extortion, criminal conspiracy and theft”. He was arrested in 2020 and sent to jail for 27 months.

