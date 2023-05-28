Azamgarh: Kalyugi brother killed his sister with an axe, after refusing she used to love the village youth

Lucknow : A sensational incident has come to light from Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Where a Kalyugi brother brutally murdered his sister. After committing the crime, the accused brother had fled from the spot, but the police raided and took him into custody and are interrogating him. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

this is the case

In fact, Sindhu, a resident of Ramnagar Kukrauchi village of Raunapar police station area, was having a love affair with a boy from the same village for a few days. The love between the two grew to such an extent that both started meeting each other secretly. Apart from the village, this thing gradually spread to Sindhu’s brother Pramod Yadav as well. After this Pramod Yadav repeatedly forbade his sister to meet that boy. But sister Sindhu did not stop meeting her lover.

Regarding this matter, father Ram Kunwar was walking outside the house at around 9.30 pm on Saturday night, when there was a dispute between brother and sister. The dispute increased so much that the angry brother gave several blows to the sister’s head and face with an ax kept in the house. Sindhu died on the spot in this attack. After this, the accused brother fled from the house.

Police arrested the accused brother

After the murder, the father of the deceased Ramkunwar Yadav informed the police of Raunapar police station. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. In this case, Superintendent of Police Crime Sanjay Kumar told that the accused brother has been arrested by the police. Further action is being taken.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR5kRoCYRkc)