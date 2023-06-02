Azamgarh railway station received bomb threat, RPF and GRP deployed everywhere

Azamgarh: Azamgarh railway station in Uttar Pradesh has received a bomb threat. This threat has been received by calling on dial 112 of UP Police. After which sensation spread in the police department. The security system in the railway premises was tightened. All suspicious persons and objects seen in the railway premises are being investigated. RPF, GRP and police of Sidhari police station are keeping a close watch all around.

According to the information received from the sources, on dial 112 of the UP Police, someone has threatened to blow up Azamgarh station with a bomb. The police informed the Aamgarh police about this. As soon as the information was received, the security system has been tightened in the railway premises. Along with this, the police of RPF, GRP and Sidhari police station are present on the spot. The bags of all the people arriving at the railway station are being checked with metal detectors.

police stationed everywhere

The security of the Azamgarh railway station has been beefed up only after receiving a bomb threat. Police is stationed everywhere around the station. All incoming and outgoing persons are being screened.

There was a threat to blow up the airport in Lucknow

Let us tell you that in the same year there was a threat to blow up the airport in Lucknow. Due to which there was a stir in the police administration. During this, the police had also arrested a youth. The police had received information on UP 112 about the threat of blowing up the Lucknow airport. After which the police traced the person threatening with the help of surveillance. After this, the person who threatened was taken into custody. In which it was found that the threatening youth is deranged.

