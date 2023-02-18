Azerbaijani President announces progress in Armenia’s position on peace treaty

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that there is progress in Yerevan’s position on the issue of a peace treaty. The country’s leader announced this following a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Munich on February 18.

“Three days ago we received new proposals from Armenia. We are studying them. At first glance, there is progress in Armenia’s position, but this is not enough,” Aliyev said.

He also noted that the meeting was constructive and many issues were discussed.

On February 16, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the side had completed work on a draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan and sent it to Baku, as well as to the member states of the OSCE Minsk Group. He noted that the Armenian side understands that the document should be acceptable to Azerbaijan. Therefore, the draft peace treaty was drawn up in such a way that in the end it was possible to obtain a document that could be signed at any time.

On February 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Ilham Aliyev the situation in the South Caucasus region.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated in the fall of 2022. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of the escalation, and also reported deaths on each side.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Then the region, which is inhabited mainly by Armenians, announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.