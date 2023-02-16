Azov militant confessed how he drugged captives and cut off their ears

February 16, 2023, 17:15 – BLiTZ – News Captured fighter of the national battalion “Azov”* Vadim Gumenyuk, with the call sign “Flit”, confessed to bullying civilians. According to Gumenyuk, he drugged the prisoners and cut off the ear of one of them. The Tribunal writes about it.

The militant said that he met the military of the defense, who pointed out to him the connected citizens. They told him that one of the detainees was allegedly a fire spotter and was involved in the death of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Azov fighter* without receiving an order began interrogation, but did not receive information, so he began torturing the prisoner.

The publication draws attention to the fact that, probably, the “Azov” * drugged the detainees or forced them to take medicines with a narcotic effect from the first-aid kit, hoping that they would give out the necessary information.

Having received no answer, Gumenyuk cut off the prisoner’s ear and threw it on the floor. Even after that, the prisoner continued to laugh.

Gumenyuk participated in the mass executions and “genocide” of civilians in Mariupol, as well as in the destruction of the city’s infrastructure. He was mobilized as part of Azov* on February 24, 2022 and surrendered to the Russian military in May after the assault on the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

*Organization recognized as extremist and banned in Russia

