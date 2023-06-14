B.Ed entrance exam tomorrow at 27 centers in Kanpur, if you want to avoid trouble then keep these things in mind

Kanpur. Ed entrance exam will be conducted by Bundelkhand University Jhansi in 27 centers of Kanpur. 12969 candidates will appear in the examination to be held on June 15. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9 to 12 in the morning and 2 to 5 in the afternoon. CSJMU has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the examination at the district level. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nodal Officer ADM City Atul Kumar and necessary guidelines were given. Guidelines have also been issued by the university for the candidates. In the guideline, what things can the candidates take to the examination center and what things they have to take care of.

Duty of two observers in every examination center

ADM City informed that 14 Sector Magistrates, 27 Static Magistrates and two observers have been appointed at each examination center for the successful conduct of the examination. He told that for the first shift the paper will be available from the treasury at 5 am and for the second shift at 9 am. CSJMU Registrar Dr. Anil Yadav told that the preparation for the B.Ed exam has been completed.

Attendance will be recorded through biometric system

The attendance of the candidate in the examination will be recorded through biometric system. Along with this, the candidate will not be given admission without wearing a mask. Photography and videography will also be done after the candidate enters the examination hall. Only center in-charge, center representative, supervisor and static magistrate will be able to keep mobile phones with them. Photocopy shops around the centers will remain closed. Students will not be able to take the examination material with them.

Candidates should keep these things in mind

On the day of UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, candidates have to reach the examination center 1 hour before the given time. They will be given entry in the examination hall 30 minutes before. Candidates will be able to carry only one black ball pen and one blue ball pen with them. Two copies of the admit card should be with the candidates. Along with this, candidates will also have to carry one passport size photo of themselves. This photo has to be submitted in the examination.

