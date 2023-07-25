baba baidyanath dham budget tour know how to visit deogarh during sawan maas 2023 baijnath temple devghar darshan fooding laoding sry

Baidyanath Other religious places around the templeTalking about the major religious places around Baidyanath Dham, there are Chitrakoot mountain, Naulakha temple, Basukinath Jyotirling, etc. You must also visit these religious places during your trip to Baidyanath Dham.

Food and drink facilities around Baba Baidyanath Temple – Friends, near Baba Baidyanath Temple and near Tower Chowk, you will find many restaurants and hotels etc., where you can eat. Friends, the rate of food and drink around Baba Baidyanath temple is not very high. Here you will get thali system food for only ₹ 80-100. If we talk about the expenditure on food and drink for the whole day, then your total expenditure on food and drink in a day can be up to ₹ 300-400.

Total cost of Baba Baidyanath Dham Yatra – Baba Baidyanath Dham Cost In Hindi. You can know about the total budget of Baba Baidyanath Dham yatra in detail below.

Food and drink expenses – ₹ 400

Food and drink expenses for 2 days – ₹ 800

Hotel cost – ₹ 700

If two people stay, the hotel fare will be halved.

Interesting information about Baijnath Dham Baidhnath is one such Jyotirlinga of the country which is also a Shaktipeeth. The heart of Goddess Sati had fallen here. It is said that here Baba sits in the heart of Mata Sati, therefore this Jyotirlinga is also called Hridayapeeth. A mystery about the temple remains intact even today that devotees come here with wishes but forget their wishes as soon as they touch the Shivling. Trishul is installed in Shivdham but Panchshul is installed in Baidyanath temple. It is said that this Panchshul is a protective shield. It is believed that no calamity can ever come to the temple while staying here. This Panchshul of Baidyanath temple is the symbol of destruction of five vices of the human body – lust, anger, pride, greed and attachment.