Baba Baidyanath’s Panchshul gives information about the origin of Bhoot Panchak

By Dr. Motilal. Bhoot Panchak: The Panchshul located on the peak of Baba Baidyanath temple also gives information about the origin of Bhoot Panchak. Importance manifested from nature. The triple ego originated from the three qualities of importance. Five tanmatras were created from the ego and five ghosts appeared from those tanmatras. The five tanmatras are sound, touch, form, taste and smell. The five ghosts manifested from these are sky, air, fire, water and earth. Speech, water, foot, foot and present are the five senses of action. Source, nose, eye, taste and skin are the five sense organs. Prana, Apana, Samana, Udana and Vyana are the Pranadi Panchak. Nag, Kurma, Vrikal, Devdutt and Dhananjay, these are the five Vayu Panchak.

Prana leaves. That is why it is called Prana, whatever food is eaten, the air that takes it down is called Apana. The air that pervades all the organs, increasing them, is called Vyana. The air which excites the sacred places is called Udana. The air which moves all the organs in an equal manner, is said to be equal to its equal-eyed form of action. These are the functions of the work of Pranadi Panchak. The functions of Vayu Panchak are as follows – Ghost Vayu has been called a snake due to spitting something from the mouth. In the business of opening the eyes, there is a state of air called Kurma. There is a state of air called Krikal in sneezing and Devadatta in yawning. The air named Dhananjay pervades the whole body. It does not even leave the body of the deceased.

Under Bhoot Panchak, Panchshul gives information about these six types of Panchaks so that yoga seeker can get convenience in penetrating the food and pranamaya koshas. With the success of Yama, Niyama and Asana, the success of Annamaya Kosh is achieved. The practice of Pranayama helps a lot in this. When this Pranayama, practiced in sequence, becomes full of proper quantity, then it burns all the defects of the doer and protects his body.

Due to the victory over prana through pranayama, the amount of excreta-urine and phlegm starts decreasing. Delayed breathing. There is lightness in the body and the power to move quickly. Enthusiasm starts increasing in the heart and sweetness comes in the voice. All diseases are destroyed and strength, sharpness and beauty increase. Dhriti, Medha, youth, stability and happiness comes. All these symptoms start appearing after the accomplishment of Pranayama. All the means of penance, atonement, yagya, charity and fasting, all these are not even equal to the 16th art of Pranayama.

The means of withdrawing the senses that have become weak in their respective subjects and absorbing them within is called Pratyahara. The seeker should take the shelter of knowledge-dispassion and after quickly subduing the horses like senses, he himself should interview the soul element. Baidyanath is Atmalinga only. To tie the mind to a particular place, to stabilize it is in short a form of dharna. There is no better place than Lord Shiva. In other places triple defects exist. When the mind fixed on Shiva does not deviate from its goal, the accomplishment of dharna should be explained. The mind is made steady by the practice of perception.

In meditation, Dhay Chintayam has been considered as the metal. Meditation is to think of Shiva again and again with a mind free from distractions. Shiva is the ultimate goal. This is the final decision of Shruti of Atharva Veda. Similarly, Shiva is also the ultimate goal. There is always an advaita relationship between the two. Baidyanath’s Deity is of Ardha Narishwar only. Tripura Sundari resides in half of his body. He is pervaded in all the ghosts. Shiva and Shiva are worthy of meditation in various forms. Two purposes are accomplished by this meditation, first salvation and second animadi siddhis. Achievements are obstacles in achieving the goal. That’s why sadhaks move towards Shiva Darshan by rejecting Siddhis. Sadhaks get tired of chanting and after getting tired of meditation, they remain engrossed in chanting again. In this way, the yoga of a man engaged in chanting and meditation is proved quickly. There is one dharana of twelve pranayama and one meditation of twelve dharanas. A samadhi of twelve meditations has been said. Samadhi is the ultimate goal of yoga. In samadhi, the seeker becomes calm like an extinguished fire. The worlds of five elements become inactive. The mind’s resolution-choice stops completely. A yogi who is engrossed in Shiva is called a samadhistha. Just as the flame of a lamp burns smoothly due to the slow air flow, in the same way the person who is devoted to the tomb also remains undisturbed. In Pragarh Bhakti, all the activities of yoga are proved automatically. Therefore, one should keep offering water to Baba Baidyanath with strong devotion.

Prapanch Panchak in Panchshul of Baba Baidyanath Dham, gives special knowledge