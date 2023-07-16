Baba Mahakal will visit the city on the second Monday of Shravan

Ujjain, 16 July (Hindustan). World famous Baba Mahakal will visit the city on the second Monday (tomorrow) of the month of Shravan. This time there is also Amavasya festival on Monday. Because of this, about three lakh devotees are likely to reach the Shipra coast for the Somvati Amavasya bath.

Baba Mahakal will be worshiped first near Kotitirtha at four o’clock in the Mahakal temple on Monday evening. After this Baba will sit in the silver palanquin. Baba’s palanquin will reach at the entrance of the temple. Here the armed police force will give guard of honor to Baba. After this, Baba will visit Mahakal Nagar to the tune of the police band.

This year, 10 rides of Baba Mahakal will take place in the month of Shravan-Bhadau. Tomorrow (Monday) there will be another ride of Baba Mahakal. Baba Mahakal will give darshan to the devotees in the form of Chandramouleshwar. Man-Mahesh will be seated on the elephant behind the palanquin. Baba’s palanquin will reach Ramghat during the city tour. Here Baba will be anointed with the water of Mother Shipra. According to tradition, the palanquin will reach the Mahakal temple before 7 pm.

In the Avanti section of Skanda Purana, there is greatness of the Shipra pilgrimage bath on Somvati Amavasya. That’s why lakhs of devotees reach Ujjain to take pilgrimage bath. There is also Somtirtha Kund near the Shipra beach. The administration has arranged fountain bath for the devotees.