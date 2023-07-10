Babulal Marandi met PM Modi, expressed gratitude for the new responsibility of BJP state president

Ranchi: BJP’s new state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Mr. Marandi met the Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude for being given the new responsibility. Along with this, discussed about the working of the government in the state and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Let us tell you that this is the first meeting of Mr. Marandi with PM Modi after becoming the new state president of BJP. Shri Marandi will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda and other top leaders.

State government is involved in corruption

Jharkhand BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government was involved in corruption. The party is constantly fighting against the government’s anti-people policy and corruption. The party is continuously agitating against the broken law and order situation in the state. Mr. Marandi told them that the workers are working with full force to strengthen the party organizationally and the policies of the central government.

Babulal Marandi is on a tour of Delhi

Mr. Marandi told PM Modi that work is being done at the grassroots level to take the schemes of the central government to the people. Shri Marandi is on a tour of Delhi for the first time after becoming the State President. He will meet central leaders and prepare an action plan. He will meet Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda and other top leaders.

