Baby Ariha stuck in foster home in Germany for 20 months, CM Shinde writes letter to Jaishankar

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday. This letter is not about the political situation in Maharashtra, but about the release of a child, Baby Ariha Shah. Baby Ariha Shah is stuck in a foster home in Germany for the last 20 months. His father Bhavesh Shah was working as an engineer in Germany on a work visa. The allegation is that when Ariha was seven years old, blood was found in her diaper. The German authorities took the girl into custody after blood was found in the diaper. German authorities accused the parents of sexually abusing the child. Although the girl’s parents Dhara-Bhavesh say that the girl was injured in a minor accident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar drew his attention to the case of baby Ariah Shah who is stuck in a foster home in Germany for the last 20 months.

The issue was also raised during PM Modi’s visit to Germany in February.

According to media reports, this issue was raised in front of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on his visit to Germany in the month of February this year. After the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said that the Indian and German authorities are aware of the issue of custody of baby Ariah Shah. He had said that this is a very sensitive matter. He had said that Baby Ariha’s parents are in touch with the German authorities regarding this matter. The problem will be solved soon.

What is the matter?

According to media reports, Baby Ariha’s father Bhavesh Shah is a Germany engineer on work visa. When Ariha was seven years old, one day a blood stain was found on her diaper. After this incident, the German authorities took Baby Ariha into their custody. German authorities accused the parents of sexually abusing baby Ariha. Baby Ariha’s parents say that the baby girl got hurt in a minor accident. Since then both of them are fighting a legal battle to get their beloved.

where is the screw stuck

According to media reports, Baby Ariah Shah’s two-year stay in Germany’s foster home is about to be completed in August. According to German law, if a child stays in a foster home for two years, the child cannot be returned to its parents. According to German law, the reason for this is that after leaving the foster home, the child is not able to face new circumstances and social injury. In such a situation, special arrangements are needed to handle it.