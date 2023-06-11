Baby elephant killed by train near Gunda Bihar, railway track jammed for an hour

Seraikela, Himanshu Gope : The baby elephant got hit by the train under Chandil subdivision of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Due to which he died on the spot. It is being told that this incident took place around 3 o’clock in the late night. When the herd of elephants was coming down from the forest. Meanwhile, a herd of wild elephants came under the grip of a goods train about 500 meters away from Gunda Bihar railway station of Neemdih police station area and the child died on the spot after being cut by the train.

Here, as soon as the information about this incident was received, the forest personnel and the local police reached the spot on Sunday. After which the post-mortem of the dead body was done. After that the villagers worshiped the dead elephant and buried the dead body.

It is being told that a herd of elephants numbering 25 to 30 was crossing the railway track. This information has been given by the RPF officer of the railway station, RB Singh. After this incident, the herd of elephants was stuck on the railway track for about an hour. At present, the Forest Department is probing the matter.

Youth dies after being hit by trailer in Ranchi, villagers block road jammed