Bacteria that eats a nail in three days found in Northern California

February 17, 2023, 21:29

At the Iron Mountain mine in Northern California (USA), workers accidentally discovered bacteria that can eat a nail in three days. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

The find was discovered after only half of a shovel left overnight in the mine was left, the rest was eaten by bacteria, while the water around it turned out to be colored red.

A microbe from the group of iron bacteria Leptospirillum ferrooxidans was found in the samples taken from the mine waters. These creatures are able to live under the most extreme conditions.

Iron bacteria get their energy from carbon and nitrogen in the air. They use the oxygen remaining in it to oxidize iron in sulfide ore. This creates sulfuric acid, which in turn releases even more metals from the rock.

During the experiments, scientists found that without an additional source of nutrition, the Leptospirillum ferriphilum bacteria eat an iron nail in three days.

